Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, April 12

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has nine games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Milwaukee Brewers playing the second game of their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, April 12.

Rockies vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

C.J. Cron ($4,300)

Kris Bryant ($4,300)

Connor Joe ($3,100)

Our first DFS team stack for tonight’s slate will be the Colorado Rockies, who are hitting the ball well and scoring runs to start the season. The Rockies will be facing Martin Perez for the Rangers, who was average with the Boston Red Sox last season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the total listed at 10, which is the highest on the board.

Last season, right-handed hitters crushed Perez with a slash line of .308/.368/.514 and 18 home runs. With that in mind, Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is someone you need to have in your stack. Joe went 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run in Monday’s series opener and scored 19 fantasy points. He’s recorded a hit in three out of the first four games and hitting .313 at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Royals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Nolan Arenado ($5,100)

Tommy Edman ($4,800)

Dylan Carlson ($4,400)

The St. Louis Cardinals will be looking to get back on track tonight against the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are hitting .263 as a team with five home runs and will be facing the Royals, who are allowing opponents to hit .308 this season. They’ve given up 27 runs in the last two games, which is not great.

St. Louis should be able to score some runs off of Daniel Lynch, who was 2-3 with an ERA of 4.33 in seven starts on the road last year. It’s imperative to get Nolan Arenado in your lineup against the southpaw. Arenado has recorded a hit in all three games and has two home runs as well. He’s also averaging 20.7 fantasy points per game this season and will be in a ton of lineups tonight.

Braves vs. Nationals, 7:20 p.m. ET

Matt Olson ($5,300)

Ozzie Albies ($4,700)

Austin Riley ($4,700)

Our last team stack for tonight’s slate will be the Atlanta Braves, who will be looking to bounce back against Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. He had a solid first outing last week, giving up five hits, two earned runs, two walks, and produced four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

However, he’ll be facing the Braves, who had his number last season. Atlanta hit .277 at the plate and tagged Corbin with an ERA of 8.44 in three starts. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has not played well to the start the season (.125, 0 HR, 2 RBI). But he could be due for a big game tonight as he’s hit Corbin well over his career — .400 with three HRs and nine RBI in 26 plate appearances. It’s worth the gamble.