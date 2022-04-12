Moneyline pick, best player prop for Mariners vs. White Sox on Tuesday

In one of 15 games in the majors on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners will open up a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m. ET. Matt Brash will make his MLB debut for the Mariners, while the White Sox give the start to Vince Velasquez. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Mariners vs. White Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET

Run line: SEA +1.5 (-170), CWS -1.5 (+150)

Total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: CWS -125, SEA +105

The Mariners will look to get back into the win column today after losing the last two games to the Minnesota Twins to begin the season. Seattle will hope that rookie pitcher Matt Brash can give them a quality outing after a solid spring training, where he posted an ERA of 0.96 and 12 strikeouts in nine innings pitched (two starts). The offense also has to pick up as they are only hitting .177 and averaging 2.5 runs per game.

But the good news for the Mariners is they will be facing Vince Velasquez, who has been up and down in his career as a starter in the majors. Velasquez struggled in spring training with a 7.27 ERA, while allowing three home runs and five walks. However, he has a good offense backing him up that is hitting .275 and averaging 6.33 runs per game. If the White Sox had a different pitcher on the mound, then you could pencil them in for a win. But Seattle gets the much-needed win to start the series.

ML pick: Seattle +105

Eloy Jimenez over 0.5 hits (-105)

Jimenez is still searching for his first home run this season, but he’s still registered a hit in first three games of the season. And surprisingly, none of them have been for extra bases. The White Sox will hope that he can add to his batting average today against rookie Matt Brash, who is making his first MLB start. They’ll need their offense to score some runs with Velasquez on the mound.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.