Best MLB bets to consider for Tuesday, April 12

We have a full 15-game slate in the majors on Tuesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

On Monday night, we saw the Oakland Athletics absolutely dominate the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener, winning 13-2 at the Trop. The Athletics were one of three teams to score 10 or more runs. The Baltimore Orioles also picked up a solid shutout win yesterday over the Milwaukee Brewers, who have continued to flounder to start the season.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, April 12

For this game, I wanted to play the Cardinals’ team total, which is over 4.5 at -130. But the better play might be the run line as they are going against the Royals, who have allowed 27 runs in their last two games. Kansas City is on a mini two-game slide, losing by 8.5 runs per game.

Now they have to face the Cardinals, who are averaging 6.3 runs per game through their first three games. St. Louis shouldn’t have any issues with Daniel Lynch, who had an ERA of 4.38 in spring training and allowed four home runs in three starts. Lynch is also 2-3 with an ERA of 4.33 in his career.

Patrick Sandoval over 5.5 strikeouts vs. Miami (+100)

Sandoval will be making his 2022 debut for the Halos tonight in their second game against the Miami Marlins. The 25-year-old starter is coming off a solid 2021 season, where he had a record of 3-6 and 3.62 ERA in 17 games (14 starts).

Sandoval didn’t have the best spring training with an ERA of 5.87, but we’re just looking for strikeouts and he can get those against the Marlins. Miami’s offense is ranked towards the bottom of the league, averaging 10 strikeouts per game. Meanwhile, Sandoval has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in seven out of his last 10 starts.

Colorado Rockies Team Total over 4.5 runs (-105)

In what should be a high-scoring game tonight at Globe Life Field, we are going to take a shot on the Rockies’ team total. Through the first four games of the season, Colorado is averaging 5.25 runs per game, which is good for eighth in the majors.

They have gone over 4.5 runs in two-straight games and now they get to face Martin Perez, who had a 4.74 ERA last season with the Boston Red Sox. The Rox are going to have score runs with Chad Kuhl on the mound for them. C.J. Cron, Kris Bryant, and Connor Joe are all putting together good at-bats and producing for Bud Black.

