Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, April 12

We have a loaded 15-game schedule in the majors on Tuesday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 12

Ozzie Albies over 1.5 total bases (-130)

The All-Star second baseman hasn’t gotten off to a hot start for the defending World Series champion, Atlanta Braves this season (.125 with two RBI). But the good news is that he’ll be going up against Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who he’s had success against in his career.

Albies is slugging .400 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, and nine RBI (23 total bases) in 26 plate appearances against Corbin. At only -130, it’s worth the gamble as the Braves look to get back into the win column tonight.

Mark Canha over 0.5 hits (+125)

The books still haven’t adjusted to Canha’s scorching start to the season, which means we are going to continue to hammer this prop. In Monday’s series opener against the Phillies, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. The veteran outfielder has registered a hit in every single game this season and surprisingly none have been for extra bases.

Frank Schwindel over 0.5 home runs (+425)

Schwindel has struggled to pick up where he left off last season, where he hit .326 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI. But he can change that today against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who he hammered last season. Schwindel slashed .452/.514/.774 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 31 plate appearances against the Pirates. Furthermore, he hit .308 last season at PNC Park, but didn’t have a home run. He also crushed lefties last season, which bodes well against today’s starter for the Pittsburgh (Jose Quintana).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.