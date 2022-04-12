MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Tuesday, April 12

There are nine games on the main slate in the majors on Tuesday night, with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Luis Garcia, Astros vs. Diamondbacks ($9,400) — If you don’t want to pay upwards of $10K for Padres ace Yu Darvish, then Garcia might be a solid option. The second-year pitcher had an excellent rookie season with a record of 11-8 and 3.48 ERA in 30 games (28 starts). He’ll be facing the Diamondbacks, who are struggling to hit at .129 and only scoring 2.75 runs per game.

Patrick Sandoval, Angels vs. Marlins ($7,900) — Sandoval could be a sneaky play against the Miami Marlins tonight. The 25-year-old pitcher was on the wrong side of some results last season (3-6), but still had 3.62 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched. He will now makes his 2022 regular season debut against the Marlins, who are averaging 10 strikeouts per game and 2.75 runs per game.

Top Hitters

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals vs. Royals ($5,100) — Arenado has been one of the best hitters in the majors to start the season for the Cardinals. The All-Star third baseman is hitting .500 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBI. Arenado is also averaging 20.7 fantasy points per game in his first three games. I expect him to do well against Daniel Lynch and a Royals bullpen that has a league-worst 7.97 ERA. You continue to roster Arenado until him and the Cardinals’ offense slow down.

Corey Seager, Rangers vs. Rockies ($5,000) — Seager has thus far proved to the Rangers’ fanbase that he was worth the investment through the first week of the season. The 27-year-old is hitting .389 with two RBI and averaging 9.3 fantasy points per game. He’s recorded at least one hit in his last four games and has had three multi-hit games. Seager will be going up against Chad Kuhl, who had an ERA of 13.50 in spring training (two games).

Value Pitcher

Dakota Hudson, Cardinals vs. Royals ($6,300) — Despite not a strong spring training, the 27-year-old pitcher could start off the 2022 season with a good outing against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals’ offense is only averaging 3.5 runs per game and only hitting .209 at the plate, which is not a recipe for success. Over his career, Hudson has an ERA of 2.40 at Busch Stadium (36 games).

Value Hitter

Eric Hosmer, Padres vs. Giants ($3,300) — It’s only a small sample size, but Hosmer is tearing the ball off the cover for the San Diego Padres. The veteran first baseman is hitting .533 with three extra base hits and averaging 9.5 fantasy points per game. He should be in your lineup at only $3.3K and can allow you to pay up for someone else at another spot.