Moneyline pick, best player prop for Mets vs. Phillies on Tuesday

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play the second game of their three-game series tonight at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Mets will have Tylor Megill on the mound, who made his first start last week on Opening Day, while the Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler for his first start this season. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Mets vs. Phillies, 6:45 p.m. ET

Point spread: NYM +1.5 (-145), PHI -1.5 (+125)

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: PHI -150, NYM +130

The Mets will try to snap their two-game losing skid tonight after last night’s disastrous loss to the Phillies. New York jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but they could not keep adding on as the game wore on. Then their bullpen allowed five runs in the eighth inning to the Phillies as J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run.

New York should give themselves a better chance tonight with Megill on the mound. The 26-year-old gave up three hits, zero earned runs and struck out six in five innings. Last year against the Phillies, he allowed two home runs and four earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched. Philadelphia will hope that Wheeler can give them a solid 5-6 innings after so-so outings the last two games from their starters. Wheeler had a Cy Young caliber season and dominated his former team last year with a 3-1 record and 2.10 ERA. If the Phillies’ offense can get on the board first, I think they can take this one.

ML pick: Phillies -150

Bryce Harper over 0.5 home runs (+285)

I easily could’ve went with Mark Canha over 0.5 singles, which is still a great play for this game. However, Harper has not yet hit a home run and some say he could be due to hit one sooner than later. Last season, the defending NL MVP crushed right-handed pitching with a .333 batting average and hit 31 home runs too. However, Harper also struggled against the Mets last season, hitting .216 in 16 games. He needs to see the ball go out of the park and maybe it’s tonight.

