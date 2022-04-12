 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held at the Bristol Motor Speedway and the dirt track there. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, April 15th and they will air on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 and then the race will be Sunday on FS1.

This will be the second running of the race on a dirt surface. For the first 32 years the race used an asphalt surface and then starting in 1993, they switched to a concrete surface. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and he won the event in 2:43:53. The 2021 race was held on a Monday because of heavy rain and flash flooding postponing the event.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Food City Dirt Race, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10
Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10
Kyle Larson +550 +160 -130
Christopher Bell +800 +210 +100
Joey Logano +900 +240 +120
Chase Elliott +1000 +300 +130
William Byron +1200 +350 +150
Tyler Reddick +1400 +400 +180
Martin Truex Jr. +1400 +400 +180
Chase Briscoe +1400 +370 +170
Alex Bowman +1400 +350 +150
Ryan Blaney +1600 +450 +200
Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +200
Denny Hamlin +1600 +450 +200
Daniel Suarez +2000 +550 +250
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 +700 +300
Bubba Wallace +3000 +800 +350
Ross Chastain +3500 +1000 +400
Kevin Harvick +3500 +1000 +400
Brad Keselowski +3500 +1000 +400
Erik Jones +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Dillon +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500
Kurt Busch +5000 +1500 +600
Aric Almirola +5000 +1300 +550
Michael McDowell +6000 +1700 +750
Chris Buescher +6000 +1700 +750
Ty Dillon +10000 +2500 +1500
Cole Custer +15000 +2500 +1500
Todd Gilliland +25000 +3500 +2000
Harrison Burton +25000 +3500 +2000
Justin Haley +25000 +3500 +2000
Justin Allgaier +30000 +4000 +2200
Noah Gragson +50000 +5000 +3000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +5000 +3000
Josh Williams +100000 +10000 +5000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +10000 +5000
Cody Ware +100000 +10000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation