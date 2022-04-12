Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held at the Bristol Motor Speedway and the dirt track there. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, April 15th and they will air on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 and then the race will be Sunday on FS1.
This will be the second running of the race on a dirt surface. For the first 32 years the race used an asphalt surface and then starting in 1993, they switched to a concrete surface. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and he won the event in 2:43:53. The 2021 race was held on a Monday because of heavy rain and flash flooding postponing the event.
Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.
2022 Food City Dirt Race, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Kyle Larson
|+550
|+160
|-130
|Christopher Bell
|+800
|+210
|+100
|Joey Logano
|+900
|+240
|+120
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|+300
|+130
|William Byron
|+1200
|+350
|+150
|Tyler Reddick
|+1400
|+400
|+180
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1400
|+400
|+180
|Chase Briscoe
|+1400
|+370
|+170
|Alex Bowman
|+1400
|+350
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Denny Hamlin
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Daniel Suarez
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Bubba Wallace
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Ross Chastain
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Kevin Harvick
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Brad Keselowski
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Erik Jones
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Dillon
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Kurt Busch
|+5000
|+1500
|+600
|Aric Almirola
|+5000
|+1300
|+550
|Michael McDowell
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Chris Buescher
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Ty Dillon
|+10000
|+2500
|+1500
|Cole Custer
|+15000
|+2500
|+1500
|Todd Gilliland
|+25000
|+3500
|+2000
|Harrison Burton
|+25000
|+3500
|+2000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|+3500
|+2000
|Justin Allgaier
|+30000
|+4000
|+2200
|Noah Gragson
|+50000
|+5000
|+3000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|+5000
|+3000
|Josh Williams
|+100000
|+10000
|+5000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+10000
|+5000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+10000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.