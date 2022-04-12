Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track

The 2022 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 17th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race is held at the Bristol Motor Speedway and the dirt track there. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, April 15th and they will air on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Saturday on FS2 and then the race will be Sunday on FS1.

This will be the second running of the race on a dirt surface. For the first 32 years the race used an asphalt surface and then starting in 1993, they switched to a concrete surface. Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and he won the event in 2:43:53. The 2021 race was held on a Monday because of heavy rain and flash flooding postponing the event.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Christopher Bell (+800), Logano (+900), Chase Elliott (+1000) and William Byron (+1200) as the top-five drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing.

2022 Food City Dirt Race, opening odds Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10 Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10 Kyle Larson +550 +160 -130 Christopher Bell +800 +210 +100 Joey Logano +900 +240 +120 Chase Elliott +1000 +300 +130 William Byron +1200 +350 +150 Tyler Reddick +1400 +400 +180 Martin Truex Jr. +1400 +400 +180 Chase Briscoe +1400 +370 +170 Alex Bowman +1400 +350 +150 Ryan Blaney +1600 +450 +200 Kyle Busch +1600 +450 +200 Denny Hamlin +1600 +450 +200 Daniel Suarez +2000 +550 +250 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 +700 +300 Bubba Wallace +3000 +800 +350 Ross Chastain +3500 +1000 +400 Kevin Harvick +3500 +1000 +400 Brad Keselowski +3500 +1000 +400 Erik Jones +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Dillon +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500 Kurt Busch +5000 +1500 +600 Aric Almirola +5000 +1300 +550 Michael McDowell +6000 +1700 +750 Chris Buescher +6000 +1700 +750 Ty Dillon +10000 +2500 +1500 Cole Custer +15000 +2500 +1500 Todd Gilliland +25000 +3500 +2000 Harrison Burton +25000 +3500 +2000 Justin Haley +25000 +3500 +2000 Justin Allgaier +30000 +4000 +2200 Noah Gragson +50000 +5000 +3000 Corey Lajoie +50000 +5000 +3000 Josh Williams +100000 +10000 +5000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +10000 +5000 Cody Ware +100000 +10000 +5000

