How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the April 12th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There’s a lot of moving parts in the NXT in the aftermath of Stand and Deliver/Wrestlemania. A handful of acts have moved up to the main roster while some have been re-assigned to new roles. We’ll have three title matches for tonight’s show as the developmental brand sets the table for the next few months of television.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, April 12th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

The company announced over the weekend that the NXT Tag Team Championship belts have been relinquished and as a result, new champs will be crowned by the end of tonight’s show. Nash Carter of former champions MSK was released from the WWE last week after a series of abuse allegations and a racially insensitive picture that surfaced on social media. MSK was originally scheduled to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga tonight but has obviously been scrapped.

Instead, we’ll get a five-team gauntlet match featuring the Creed Brothers, Legado del Fantasma, Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen, Waller/Sanga, and former NXT UK Tag Team champions Pretty Deadly. Last week, Pretty Deadly made their 2.0 debut when they revealed themselves as the mystery men who had been attacking the Creeds for the last several weeks. This gauntlet match will most likely come down to those two teams so we’ll see how it plays out.

In the women’s division, Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne regained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship by defeating Raquel Gonzalez/Dakota Kai with the help of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Gonzalez has since been called up to Friday Night Smackdown and renamed Raquel Rodriguez, leaving her tag partner to fight Toxic Attraction by herself. Kai will challenge Rose for the NXT Women’s title on tonight’s show.

Last week, Solo Sikoa issued a challenge to new North American Champion Cameron Grimes for a title match and we’ll get that showdown tonight. What’s interesting about this is that on the main roster, the Bloodline is currently pursuing all of the gold with Roman Reigns already unifying the WWE and Universal championships and The Usos being sent on a mission to unify the Smackdown and Raw Tag Team titles. They’ve yet to outright connect Sikoa to his older siblings on NXT television but they have dropped subtle hints. Is Sikoa’s pursuit of the NA title a big coincidence or is this part of a larger story that’s being played out across all three brands?

Finally, Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship against Gunther last week, officially sending Imperium off to Friday Night Smackdown. He already has a new challenger as after the match, Joe Gacy and Harland released a video where they revealed that they had kidnapped Breakker’s father Rick Steiner. We’ll see how this new storyline plays out.