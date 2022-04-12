 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal second leg

Here’s what you need to know about Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal in the quarterfinal round.

By Ryan Sanders

FC Bayern München - Training Session
Serge Gnabry of Bayern Muenchen looks on during a training session at Saebener Strasse training ground on April 11, 2022 in Munich, Germany. FC Bayern will face Villarreal CF in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match on April 12, 2022.
Photo by Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich faces another uphill climb in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal when it hosts Villarreal. The German giants were able to power their way past RB Salzburg in the round of 16, but Unai Emery’s Spanish club holds a 1-0 advantage in this tie and is capable of defending.

Bayern put up a whopping 22 shots in the first leg, but only four managed to find the target. Villarreal only needed one shot on target to register a goal, with Arnaut Danjuma giving the Spanish side the lead. If Villarreal hunkers down, it can potentially create a similar result. It will be difficult away from home, especially with Bayern’s high-powered attack.

How to watch Bayern Munich v. Villarreal

Date: Tuesday, April 12
Time: 3:00 ET
TV channel: Galavision
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Bayern Munich v. Villarreal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Villarreal: +950
Draw: +550
Bayern Munich: -390

