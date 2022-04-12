Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal second leg

Real Madrid heads into the second leg of this quarterfinal tie against Chelsea with a 3-1 advantage, something the club did not have in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. Karim Benzema once again showed why he’s one of the top players in the world, scoring another hat-trick to leave Chelsea searching for answers. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel sounded defeated after the first leg at Stamford Bridge, but anything can happen in the Champions League.

Chelsea did have a slight opening in the first leg with Kai Havertz’s goal ahead of halftime but Benzema capitalized on a bad mistake by the back line to secure his hat-trick. Eder Militao is set to miss this game after picking up another yellow card. Could that be enough for Chelsea’s forwards to get in behind Real Madrid’s solid defense and rack up three goals to move on?

How to watch Real Madrid v. Chelsea

Date: Tuesday, April 12

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, Univision, TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Real Madrid v. Chelsea odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chelsea: +185

Draw: +245

Real Madrid: +150