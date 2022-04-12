2022 NBA playoffs first round: No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Nets

There will be a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series this year, with the Boston Celtics meeting the Brooklyn Nets again. This time, Boston has homecourt advantage in what is sure to be a high-scoring series. Here’s how the teams match up against each other.

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Nets

Head-to-head record: Celtics 3-1

Overall record: Celtics 51-31, Nets 44-38

Leading scorer on Celtics: Jayson Tatum

Leading scorer on Nets: Kevin Durant

Odds to win series: Celtics +115, Nets -145

The Celtics are headed into their eighth consecutive postseason as they look for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2009-10. They’re led by forward Jayson Tatum, who ended up as a top 10 scorer in the league. After a slow start to the first half of the year, the Celtics defense turned up the heat, propelling Boston to a strong finish near the top of the Eastern Conference. Tatum ended the regular season in great form, even putting up a season-high 54 point performance against the Nets in early March.

The Nets got off to a hot start against the Cavaliers in the play-in game courtesy of Kyrie Irving’s 10-10 start from the field. Cleveland did make a comeback in the second half but ultimately Irving and Kevin Durant were too much to handle. This may have been a reason the Bucks may have tried to avoid the No. 2 seed by punting the last game of the season. It also means the possibility of Ben Simmons entering the mix, although head coach Steve Nash says he’s not yet close to returning.