Champions League predictions for Tuesday, April 12

The UEFA Champions League continues this week as the second legs of each quarterfinal matchup get underway. It kicks off on Tuesday afternoon with Bayern Munich hosting Villarreal and Real Madrid welcoming Chelsea.

The action gets started at 3 p.m. ET with both matches streaming on Paramount+ as well as a handful of other live streaming services like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Real Madrid-Chelsea will also be shown on CBS and Univision while Bayern Munich-Villarreal will be broadcast on Galavision.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Bayern Munich favored to win at -450 on the moneyline while Villarreal sits at +1000. In the other match, Chelsea is slightly favored to win in regular time on the road with odds at +150 while Real Madrid is at +180.

Champions League predictions 2022

Bayern Munich v. Villarreal

Villarreal got out to a good start in the first leg when they welcomed Bayern Munich to El Madrigal. Arnaut Danjuma got the match’s first goal in the eighth minute, and the home side never looked back. On paper, they were outdone in nearly every stat column as Munich outshot Villarreal 22-12 overall, controlling 62 percent of possession.

Villarreal only got one shot off on target, but it turns out that’s all they needed. They kept the Bundesliga giants at bay and held on for a 1-0 win at home. They’ll now travel to Allianz Arena where they’ll hope to keep another clean sheet, but Bayern Munich will have other plans. Bayern haven’t scored less than two goals in a home UCL match in over three years, proving just how good they are in high stakes situations. I think Bayern will get a clean sheet themselves and cruise to a multi-goal win to advance to the semifinals.

Pick: Bayern Munich -450

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid got out to a very comfortable lead in the first leg as Karim Benzema bagged a hat trick inside the first 46 minutes. His first two game in the 21st and 24th minute, but Kai Havertz was able to pull one back for the Blues in the 40th. Benzema grabbed his third in the 46th minute and it was over for the home side from there.

However, Chelsea dominated the stat lines, outshooting the visitors 20-8 overall while they both logged five on frame. The Blues also controlled 58 percent of possession, but just couldn’t find the back of the net through the entire second half. Now they’ll have to come out and get at least a two-goal win over Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu to force extra time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side is coming off a huge 6-0 win over Southampton in EPL play, and they’ve overcome a 3-1 deficit in UCL before. 10 years ago they were down 3-1 to Napoli after the first leg, but won the second leg 4-1 and advanced as they moved on to win their first-ever UCL title. I’m leaning to Chelsea here to turn out a win. When the stars like Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Mason Mount are on point, Chelsea is one of the toughest teams to beat.

Pick: Chelsea +150

