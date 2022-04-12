Pick on the Moneyline for Marlins-Angels on Tuesday

The west coast road trip has not started the way they would have liked with a 1-3 record but have a chance to get things righted on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels against a guy who has struggled at home.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Angels (-165, 9)

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval went just 1-5 in his 10 home appearances last season with a 3.91 ERA, 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed, and 4.5 walks per nine innings.

After beginning his career on the west coast for the Oakland Athletics, Jesus Luzardo is back west after struggling last season with a 6.44 ERA after being traded to the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline last season, but saw a rise in his velocity in spring training and has a career 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings rate.

The Angels were shorthanded in the first game of the series with Mike Trout missing in the team’s 6-2 win on Monday due to stomach issues and maybe at less than 100 percent if he returns.

Since the start of last season, the Marlins are seventh in the MLB in bullpen ERA while the Angels are 25th in this span.

The Marlins have revamped their lineup with the additions of Jorge Soler and Jacob Stallings and the added bats will Miami to a Tuesday win.

The Play: Marlins +145

