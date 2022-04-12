Can anyone catch Auston Matthews for the Hart Trophy?

Auston Matthews is about to turn the 2022 Hart Trophy race into a runaway. The Maple Leafs center has scored 51 goals over the past 50 games and doesn’t show signs of stopping.

2022 Hart Trophy odds

Auston Matthews -330

Connor McDavid +350

The Field +1400

Jonathan Huberdeau +1700

Igor Shesterkin +2000

Leon Draistaitl +3000

Should Matthews be this big a favorite?

Ummm, Yeah. With two goals against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Matthews had his 14th multi-goal game of the season, one short of the record for American-born NHL players (Pat LaFontaine had 15 in 1989-1990). He is two goals shy of reaching 60 for the season and becoming just the third player to hit that mark in the past 15 years joining Steven Stamkos (60 goals in 2011-12) and Alexander Ovechkin (65 goals in 2007-08). Matthews has 31 points (21 G, 10 A) during a 16 (!!)-game point streak. Even if the few games he doesn’t score a goal he’s recording three assists like he did on April 5 in a 7-6 loss to the Florida Panthers. He is not only the runaway favorite to win the Hart Trophy, but he’s also the most must-see player in the NHL right now.

Does anyone have a shot of winning other than him?

Well there’s always that Conor McDavid (+350) guy. He already has career high in goals (42) and with 108 points he is on pace to break his career-best mark of 116 points in 2018-2019. With Edmonton likely to make the playoffs, McDavid’s numbers aren’t just empty stat sheet filler. Plus...he’s Conor McDavid and is a threat to do something crazy like score 30 points in the final nine games of the season and become a 50-80 guy. It COULD happen. And at +350 odds it’s not a bad value bet at all.

Jonathan Huberdeau (+1700) had been my pick until the start of spring and the rise of Matthews. Huberdeau’s scoring pace has slowed down a tad, but he did have a five-point night (2 G, 3 A) against the Maple Leafs last week and with 77 assists he has an outside shot to be the first NHL player to reach 90 assists since Wayne Gretzky in 1991-92.

Who is in the field at 14/1?

I doubt Mitchell Marner will overtake his teammate in Toronto for the League’s Most Valuable Player, but he might be the Most Valuable Player on the Maple Leafs with his ability to play on both special teams units. He has a career high in goals (31) with 90 points and should surpass his career high in points (94). He is currently on a 13-game point streak with 28 points (8 G, 20 A) during the stretch. Marner is not only Matthews’ primary set-up guy, but he also provides minutes on the penalty kill.

And I want to send a shout out to Nashville defenseman Roman Josi, who is having an amazing year with 87 points (19 G, 68 A) to lead all defensemen. He is on pace to become the first 20-70 defenseman since Ray Bourque in 1993-94.

