Moneyline pick, goal total for Lightning vs. Stars on Tuesday

The second leg of the ESPN Hockey Night doubleheader features a rematch of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars. The Lightning (44-20-8) can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while Dallas (41-27-4) is looking to hold on to their wild card spot in the Western Conference and possibly gain a little separation.

Lightning vs. Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Moneyline pick: Lightning (-155)

The Lightning had a string a poor performances to start the month, but a spirited 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on April 8 may have righted the ship. Tampa Bay followed with a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday and seem to have worked through some of the defensive issues. When the Lightning are playing good defense to set up their transition game they are still one of the 3-5 best teams in the NHL. Dallas has been surging lately, going 6-3-1 over their past 10 games. The Stars are very tough at home with a 22-10-2 record. This is the start of a crucial three-game homestand for Stars and they need to get as many points as possible.

Goal total: Under 6 (-110)

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves in the 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on Friday and looked like his old self again. Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood will get his first crack at the Lightning in his NHL career. He is 3-1-1 over his past five stars, but has given up at least three goals in each of those starts. That might be too much Tuesday. Both teams are comfortable with games where goals a little harder to come by and the checking is a little tighter. By all account this is a playoff game.

The Lightning want to clinch their spot in the Eastern Conference and try to apply some pressure on Toronto for second place in the Atlantic Division. The Stars are in a tight battle with no less than six teams fighting for three playoff spots. Expect a lower-scoring game that might go to overtime.

