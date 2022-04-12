Picks, predictions for Flyers vs. Capitals on Tuesday

An ESPN Hockey Night doubleheader opens with a Metropolitan Division tilt between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. The Capitals (40-22-10) are playoff bound and looking to extend their current win streak to a season-high four games. The Flyers (23-38-11) are less than three weeks away from a long offseason.

Flyers vs. Capitals, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Moneyline pick: Capitals (-250)

Washington is coming in on a three-game win streak and looking to sharpen their game before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Capitals can still improve their playoff standings and move up from the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Washington is just four points behind the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1 in last 10 games) for third-place in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington is 12-4-1 since March 1 and sent a big message last week by beating Pittsburgh, Boston and Tampa Bay — all playoff teams. Capitals defenseman John Carlson has a hot stick with eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past three games. Philadelphia is playing out the string and trying to get a look at more young guys in the final 10 games of the season.

Goal total: Over 6.5 (-105)

Washington still has an unsettled situation at goalie with Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov splitting starts almost evenly. Samsonov will get the start tonight and he has a 6-1-0 lifetime record against the Flyers. Carter Hart will be in goal for the Flyers for the first time in almost a week. He’s been feeling the pressure from backup Martin Jones and needs a strong game to re-establish himself as the guy. It might be tough sledding for Hart on Tuesday, especially if the Flyers bottom-third penalty kill is left out there for too many minutes against the Capitals recently surging power-play.

