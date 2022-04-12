Luka Doncic without timetable to return as playoffs loom

Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic is going through treatment for a calf strain and has no timetable for a return to the lineup. Doncic was injured in the regular-season finale vs. the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend. This isn’t good news for Doncic’s availability for the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Utah Jazz, which begins with Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks finished the regular season as the 4-seed and will have home court advantage in the first round against Utah. The Jazz are favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook at -165 and the Doncic injury won’t help Dallas’ chances of advancing. The Mavericks have lost back-to-back seasons in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers.