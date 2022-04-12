Luke Kennard OUT Tuesday vs. Timberwolves in play-in game

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Luke Kennard in Tuesday’s play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he’s still rehabbing a hamstring injury. Kennard didn’t even make the trip to Minnesota with the team, per head coach Tyronn Lue.

Luke Kennard didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, Ty Lue says. He’s still rehabbing his hamstring. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 12, 2022

With Kennard out, the Clippers will lean more on Amir Coffey, Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum on the perimeter. It’ll be tough to make up for Kennard’s three-point shooting, as he led the league in that category during the regular season at 44.9 percent. Paul George’s return will ease some of the burden on the Clippers role players but Kennard’s absence is one less weapon for the Timberwolves to worry about.

As of this writing, the Clippers are 3-point underdogs per DraftKings Sportsbook. The line shouldn’t move much with Kennard being out, as this was always a possibility. We’ll see if LA can pull off the upset against the Timberwolves without its sharpshooter.