Chelsea nets key goal in second leg vs. Real Madrid, now down 3-2 on aggregate

Chelsea needed the first goal badly in this Champions League quarterfinal second leg to have a chance against Real Madrid. Mason Mount provided it and suddenly made this match at the Bernabeu in Madrid much more compelling.

The forward found space in between Real Madrid’s defenders and got a nice pass from Timo Werner to put the defending UCL champions on the board. Chelsea is now down 3-2 on aggregate in the tie and only needs one more goal to force extra time and a penalty shootout. Since away goals are not weighted anymore, it’s only the total aggregate score which matters. There’s still plenty of time left for Chelsea to grab what would be an equalizing goal for the overall matchup.

MASON MOUNT. CLINICAL.



Game on. pic.twitter.com/py92awXL9V — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2022

Real Madrid was favored to win at +150 per DraftKings Sportsbook, but Chelsea wasn’t far behind at +185. With Mount’s goal, those who backed Chelsea will be feeling confident for the rest of the match.