Timo Werner puts Chelsea ahead 4-3 on aggregate vs. Real Madrid

Chelsea got the first goal in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. It may have also gotten the last and most important goal.

Timo Werner sliced through Real Madrid’s defense after another poor loss of possession from the Spanish side in the back third, calmly maneuvering through sliding defenders to put a shot in the back of the net and complete Chelsea’s comeback. The defending UCL holders go up 4-3 on aggregate and are set to record a massive shocker at the Bernabeu.

This is a bitter pill to swallow for Real Madrid, who had the good fortune of a similar result in the round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. This time, it’s a result that might go against them. Werner has had a tough time since joining Chelsea, but this could be the biggest goal of his domestic career if the lead holds.