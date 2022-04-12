Rodrygo rescues Real Madrid with late stunner to level UCL quarterfinal vs. Chelsea

Chelsea felt it had completed a miraculous comeback against Real Madrid in Spain when Timo Werner hit the go-ahead goal late in the second half. There was yet another twist in the tale when Real Madrid’s Rodrygo put away a brilliant pass from Luka Modric to once again level the two sides in the Champions League quarterfinal.

THE CROSS FROM MORDIC.



THE FINISH FROM RODRYGO.



FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/MCqD129Twp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2022

Real Madrid seemed content for most of the game to sit back and let Chelsea attack, but eventually that approach was not sustainable. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. had a few chances early for Real Madrid, who stormed back in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain after going down 2-0 on aggregate. This time, it was a one-goal deficit from what was a two-goal advantage. Nothing seems out of the question in this back-and-forth tie between powerhouse clubs but extra time and a potential penalty shootout could further elevate this quarterfinal matchup.