Villarreal eliminates Bayern Munich from Champions League with late goal

The Spanish side is into the UCL semifinals.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF celebrates with teammate Alfonso Pedraza after scoring their team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two match between Bayern München and Villarreal CF at Football Arena Munich on April 12, 2022 in Munich, Germany.
Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Samuel Chukwueze came on as a substitute with Villarreal tied with Bayern Munich on aggregate in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal and found the back of the net in the 88th minute to send the German club home early. Villarreal is now into the semifinals of the competition and has found a way to make the most of its opportunities.

This is yet another late goal for Unai Emery’s club, which has managed to defend admirably throughout this competition. Villarreal only allowed four shots on target from the 23 Bayern Munich took. It was also a rare display of inefficiency in attack from the German side at home.

Villarreal will now await the winner of the Benfica-Liverpool tie in the semifinal round. The Spanish club will be the underdog if Liverpool advances as expected, but Emery’s club seems to embrace that title and has performed well when doubted.

