Karim Benzema’s header in extra time puts Real Madrid in front vs. Chelsea in UCL quarterfinal second leg

The star striker found the back of the net once again.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Whenever Real Madrid has needed a goal in the Champions League, Karim Benzema has answered the call. And in the second leg of the quarterfinal round against Chelsea, the striker once again found the back of the net in a crucial moment.

Benzema’s header in extra time put Real Madrid in front again on aggregate in a wild game which saw the Spanish side give up three goals before pulling things back by scoring the next two. Vinicius Jr., who had been making life difficult for the Chelsea defenders, was also involved in this goal.

This is Benzema’s fourth goal of the tie and seventh goal in the 2022 Champions League knockout stages. He had a hat-trick in the round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and followed it up with another hat-trick in the first leg against Chelsea. While this goal won’t result in a hat-trick of hat-tricks, it might be the most important of the seven Benzema has.

