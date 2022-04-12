Karl-Anthony Towns fouls out in fourth quarter Tuesday vs. Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without star center Karl-Anthony Towns for the final seven minutes and change of Tuesday’s play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Towns fouled out of the contest after making contact with a Clippers player on a rebound and being tagged with a loose ball foul.

Karl-Anthony Towns: 3 buckets, 4 turnovers, 5 rebounds, 6 fouls — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 13, 2022

The Clippers held a 93-86 lead when Towns exited the game but the Timberwolves have managed to fight back. Towns picked up four fouls in the first half, which led to him sitting for the final stretch of the second quarter. The Timberwolves turned a seven-point deficit into a two-point lead, so they’ve been playing well without the big man.

After returning to the floor in the second half, Towns committed an offensive foul and a loose ball foul to complete his quota for the game. He finishes with 11 points, three assists and five rebounds. With Towns out, look for D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards to step up in this pivotal play-in game.