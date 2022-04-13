How to watch Pelicans vs. Spurs in 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans will host the No. 10 San Antonio Spurs in the second NBA play-in tournament game out of the Western Conference. The game will take place on Wednesday, April 13, with the winner going on to take on the loser of the 7-8 game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch Pels-Spurs.

Pelicans vs. Spurs live stream

Game time: 9:30 p.m ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream info: WatchESPN app, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This season, the Pelicans lost three of four games to the Spurs. The most recent meeting between the two teams wasn’t too long ago, on March 26, when the Spurs won 107-103. That game, Brandon Ingram wasn’t able to go for New Orleans. That should make a big difference in the one-game playoff. The only player in danger of sitting out for San Antonio is Lonnie Walker. Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas are all dealing with injuries for the Pels, but should end up playing on Wednesday night.