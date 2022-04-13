Pick against the spread, best player prop for Pelicans vs. Spurs in play-in tournament

In the second play-in tournament game on Wednesday, Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs will take on CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Spurs throughly dominated the season series, winning three out of four games over the Pelicans. San Antonio is 18-23 on the road this season, while the Pelicans are 19-22 at home. The Pelicans are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pick against the spread: Spurs +5

The Pels should win this game on Wednesday, despite the Spurs winning the season series. New Orleans is the better defensive team and has multiple scoring options in CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas. But the Spurs always have a chance when Murray is on the floor and he can carry them to a win. San Antonio is 24-16-1 against the spread on the road and 20-12 ATS as a road underdog. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 11-4 ATS as a home favorite this season. The Spurs are 7-0 ATS in their last seven, with five of them games being as the underdog.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

In their four matchups during the regular season, the total points scored were 209, 238, 215, and 210. The Spurs are 18-23 on the road this season when it comes to the over, while the Pelicans are 19-21-1 at home this season when it comes to the over. The last two times they played each other, the total were hovering around 230 and 237 and it went under twice.

Player Prop: CJ McCollum over 4.5 rebounds (-115)

McCollum has played well against the Spurs and will play an integral part in tonight’s play-in game. In four games against San Antonio, he’s averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Three of those games have taken place with McCollum now with the Pels, where he has gone over 4.5 rebounds twice.

