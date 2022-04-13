How to watch Hawks vs. Hornets in 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The No. 9 Atlanta Hawks will play host to the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the Eastern Conference’s second play-in game. Tipoff is set for Wednesday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The winner of this game will move on to play the loser of the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers, which is being played on Tuesday night. Here’s the info you’ll need to watch this contest on Wednesday.

Hawks vs. Hornets live stream

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream info: WatchESPN app, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The series was evenly split between these sides during the regular season, with each team winning once away and once at home. The Hornets got the edge in their most recent meeting, with a 116-106 win at home on March 16. Trae Young was held to just nine points in that matchup while LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 22 points and 11 assists. Five other Charlotte players finished with double digit points as well. While both teams are relatively healthy, the Hornets will be missing Gordon Hayward (foot) who has been ruled out for the play-in tournament and will be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. The Hawks are missing forward John Collins (finger, foot), who hasn’t played for Atlanta since March 11.