No. 3 Bucks vs. No 6 Bulls schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will begin their attempt to repeat in the first round against a division rival when they face the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee opted to sit its starters and not pursue the No. 2 seed in the season finale, leading to this matchup. The Bulls have struggled against good teams this season, so there’s a chance this series is a short one. The Bucks defeated the Bulls all four times during the regular season and are heavily favored to win this series per DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s how the schedule sets up for these division foes in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Bucks vs. Bulls schedule

Game 1: Bulls @ Bucks, Sunday, April 17, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Bulls @ Bucks, Wednesday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Bucks @ Bulls, Friday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Bucks @ Bulls, Sunday, April 24, 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Bulls @ Bucks, Wednesday, April 27, TBD

Game 6: Bucks @ Bulls, Friday, April 29, TBD

Game 7: Bulls @ Bucks, TBD

Games 5-7 if necessary