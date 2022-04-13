No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

The Philadelphia 76ers announced themselves as title contenders when they traded for James Harden at the trade deadline but now have a tough matchup in the 4-5 slot against the Toronto Raptors. Complicating matters further for Philadelphia is Matisse Thybulle’s vaccination status, which makes him ineligible for any games in Toronto. The Raptors have a host of athletic wing players, which compounds the issues from Thybulle’s absence. Can Harden, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris do enough damage offensively on the road to make up for Thybulle’s inactive status? Here’s how the schedule looks for this first round matchup.

76ers vs. Raptors schedule

Game 1: Raptors @ Sixers, Saturday, April 16, 6:00 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Raptors @ Sixers, Monday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Sixers @ Raptors, Wednesday, April 20, 8:00 p.m ET, NBATV

Game 4: Sixers @ Raptors, Saturday, April 23, 2:00 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Raptors @ Sixers, Monday, April 25, TBD

*Game 6: Sixers @ Raptors, Thursday, April 28, TBD

*Game 7: Raptors @ Sixers, Saturday, April 30, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary