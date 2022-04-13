 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

Here’s a look at the series schedule for 76ers-Raptors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on March 20, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced themselves as title contenders when they traded for James Harden at the trade deadline but now have a tough matchup in the 4-5 slot against the Toronto Raptors. Complicating matters further for Philadelphia is Matisse Thybulle’s vaccination status, which makes him ineligible for any games in Toronto. The Raptors have a host of athletic wing players, which compounds the issues from Thybulle’s absence. Can Harden, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris do enough damage offensively on the road to make up for Thybulle’s inactive status? Here’s how the schedule looks for this first round matchup.

76ers vs. Raptors schedule

Game 1: Raptors @ Sixers, Saturday, April 16, 6:00 p.m. ET ESPN
Game 2: Raptors @ Sixers, Monday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Sixers @ Raptors, Wednesday, April 20, 8:00 p.m ET, NBATV
Game 4: Sixers @ Raptors, Saturday, April 23, 2:00 p.m. ET, TNT
*Game 5: Raptors @ Sixers, Monday, April 25, TBD
*Game 6: Sixers @ Raptors, Thursday, April 28, TBD
*Game 7: Raptors @ Sixers, Saturday, April 30, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

