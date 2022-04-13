No. 4 Mavericks vs. No 5 Jazz schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz meet in the 4-5 matchup in the West with both teams hoping to fulfill lofty aspirations. These franchises have struggled to capitalize on tremendous potential in recent postseasons, so this is a great opportunity to make an impact for both clubs. The Mavericks have yet to win a playoff series under Luka Doncic, while the Jazz can’t seem to get past hurdles they should easily clear. This could be Utah’s last chance to do something with this group before the front office moves in a different direction. Here’s the full schedule for this 4-5 matchup in the first round, with Dallas holding homecourt advantage.

Mavericks vs. Jazz schedule

Game 1: Jazz @ Mavericks, Saturday, April 16, 1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Jazz @ Mavericks, Monday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 3: Mavericks @ Jazz, Thursday, April 21, 9:00 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 4: Mavericks @ Jazz, Saturday, April 23, 4:30 p.m. ET, TNT

*Game 5: Jazz @ Mavericks, Monday, April 25, TBD

*Game 6: Mavericks @ Jazz, Thursday, April 28, TBD

*Game 7: Jazz @ Mavericks, Saturday, April 30, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary