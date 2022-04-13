 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 3 Warriors vs. No 6 Nuggets schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

Here’s a look at the series schedule for Warriors-Nuggets.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic chat in 1st quarter during NBA preseason game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs in a rematch of a classic series from 2012-13. In that matchup, the lower seeded Warriors defeated the Nuggets to start what would eventually become a modern NBA dynasty. Can the Nuggets pull off a similar shocker here behind MVP contender Nikola Jokic? The center has dominated opponents in all facets this year but might not have enough help around him to make a postseason run. Here’s how the schedule sets up for this first-round matchup, with Golden State having homecourt advantage as the higher seed.

Warriors vs. Nuggets schedule

Game 1: Nuggets @ Warriors, Saturday, April 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2: Nuggets @ Warriors, Monday, April 18, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3: Warriors @ Nuggets, Thursday, April 21, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 4: Warriors @ Nuggets, Sunday, April 24, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
*Game 5: Nuggets @ Warriors, Wednesday, April 27, TBD
*Game 6: Warriors @ Nuggets, Friday, April 29, TBD
*Game 7: Nuggets @ Warriors, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

