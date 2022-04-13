No. 3 Warriors vs. No 6 Nuggets schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets meet in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs in a rematch of a classic series from 2012-13. In that matchup, the lower seeded Warriors defeated the Nuggets to start what would eventually become a modern NBA dynasty. Can the Nuggets pull off a similar shocker here behind MVP contender Nikola Jokic? The center has dominated opponents in all facets this year but might not have enough help around him to make a postseason run. Here’s how the schedule sets up for this first-round matchup, with Golden State having homecourt advantage as the higher seed.

Warriors vs. Nuggets schedule

Game 1: Nuggets @ Warriors, Saturday, April 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Nuggets @ Warriors, Monday, April 18, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Warriors @ Nuggets, Thursday, April 21, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Warriors @ Nuggets, Sunday, April 24, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

*Game 5: Nuggets @ Warriors, Wednesday, April 27, TBD

*Game 6: Warriors @ Nuggets, Friday, April 29, TBD

*Game 7: Nuggets @ Warriors, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary