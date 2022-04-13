Best MLB team stacks for late slate DFS on Wednesday, April 13

There are 13-games being played on Wednesday, April 13th. 11 of the games will have first pitch before 6:30 p.m. ET leaving a limited late slate to choose from when playing DraftKings baseball DFS. The late slate has three games beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET starting with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays playing in the third game of their four-game series.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, April 13.

Corbin Burnes ($9,600)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,800)

Kolten Wong ($4,200)

Burnes is the big-ticket item here as the ace of the Brew Crew takes the mound for his second start of the season. This will be his second start of the young season. In his first, Burnes gave up three earned runs on four hits over five innings of work. He was certainly a little rusty, but this Orioles lineup projects as a likely bounce-back outing for him.

The Brewers lineup will be taking on John Means who is the ace of the Orioles. He has good games mixed with bad and is facing a tough Brewers lineup to get through. The Orioles haven’t shown a ton of offense to start the season so this one figures to be all Brewers. McCutchen and Wong have hit well to start the season so they are likely to have value here.

Aaron Judge ($5,300)

Anthony Rizzo ($4,700)

Gleyber Torres ($3,900)

This matchup between the Yankees and Blue Jays will feature Gerrit Cole taking on Jose Berrios. Cole is still the ace for New York even though he is still trying to find his stuff without the aid of Spidertack. The Blue Jays lineup is talented, but when Cole is on, he is one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Berrios struggled in his first start only getting one out while giving up four earned runs and getting the early pull. He will look to bounce back against this Yankees lineup which is not an easy feat. Judge, Rizzo and Torres have gotten off to strong starts in the short season so far. If Berrios looks like he did in his first start, the Yankees batting order may have a field day.

Robbie Ray ($9,400)

Mitch Haniger ($4,600)

Ty France ($4,200)

Ray looked the part of the Mariners’ ace in his first start of the season. The reigning AL Cy Young winner pitched seven innings and gave up only one earned run on three hits. He struck out five while walking four. The White Sox present a strong lineup so this will certainly be a strong early season test to see if Ray can continue his 2021 success.

Haniger and France will be part of the Seattle lineup taking on lefty Dallas Keuchel who gets the start for Chicago. Haniger only has three hits on the year, but Keuchel hasn’t been his Cy Young self for a few seasons. This is a plus matchup for Haniger and he is relatively cheap for DFS. France has come on strong and is tied for the most hits on the team. He has upside in this matchup.