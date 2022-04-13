Moneyline pick, best player prop for Red Sox vs. Tigers on Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 13th. This is the final installment of an early three-game series between these teams, where the Red Sox and Tigers have the series tied up at 1-1.

Red Sox vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8

Moneyline odds: Boston -135, Detroit +115

The teams have split games in the series so far with Detroit taking the first 3-1 and Boston winning the second 5-3. The Tigers have shown progress early in the season with their new-look lineup. The Red Sox are the better team long-term and they have their ace on the mound. The righty-heavy Boston lineup should be able to get to Eduardo Rodriguez early and often.

The Tigers' young lineup certainly has talent, but it remains to be seen how they handle Eovaldi’s above-average fastball. Eovaldi will sit upper 90s with his fastball and then his breaking ball helps him get swings and misses out of the zone. Detroit’s hitters have a tendency to chase which goes in favor of Eovaldi and the Red Sox.

ML pick: Boston -135

Preferred player prop: Rafael Devers, Over 0.5 hits (-275)

Devers has gotten off to a hot start to begin the 2022 season. Through five games, Devers has hit .381 with eight hits in 21 at-bats. Devers does bat lefty and is facing Eduardo Rodriguez who is left-handed so he doesn’t have a favorable matchup on paper. Devers is 4-7 against lefties this season and is coming off a game where he went 3-5 with three singles and two RBIs. He has a hit in each game so far this season and that continues today.

