Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, April 13

There are 12-games being played on Wednesday, April 13th. 10 of the games will have first pitch before 6:30 p.m. ET which is an unusually high number of day games. The early games begin at 12:20 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Washington Nationals in the last game of their current homestand and the final matchup of their early three-game series. The final game of the night begins at 7:10 p.m. ET and will see the Seattle Mariners taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Wednesday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, April 13

Nathan Eovaldi Over 5.5 strikeouts vs. Detroit (-120)

Eovaldi takes the mound for the Red Sox as they face the Tigers on Wednesday. He is making his second start of the young season. Eovaldi pitched five innings in his first start and had seven strikeouts. He hasn’t lost a step on his fastball and his control seems to have improved over the offseason. The Tigers lineup is young and swing happy. They take big swings looking for power and often swing and miss. Eovaldi will capitalize on this and will hit the over on his strikeout line.

Austin Riley Over 0.5 hits vs. Washington (-240)

In an explosion of offense for Atlanta in the second game of this series, Riley was left behind for the most part. The Braves scored 16 runs and Riley went 1-4 at the plate with a two-run double. He has hits in four of the six games the team has played. The Nats are sending Josiah Gray to the mound and Riley is batting third in the lineup. He will have a lot of opportunities to get a hit off the young righty.

Joey Votto Over 0.5 hits vs. Cleveland (-225)

Votto will be taking on Triston McKenzie of the Cleveland Guardians. The Reds returned to Great American Ballpark after starting on the road for the first time since 1990. Votto has the handedness matchup batting lefty against the right-handed McKenzie. Votto is due at the plate. He has gone 0-7 over the last two games and will get back on track with this game and register at least one hit.

Anthony Rizzo Over 0.5 hits vs. Toronto (-175)

Rizzo draws a favorable matchup against Jose Berrios of the Blue Jays. Berrios was only able to log one out in his first start and gave up four earned runs in the short stint. Rizzo is 4-16 from the plate in the season and has a handedness matchup taking on the righty Berrios. He is a career 3-12 against Berrios with one home run. Rizzo has a favorable matchup to collect a hit against Berrios and the Blue Jays.

