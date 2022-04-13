Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 13

We have a quality 13-game slate in the majors on Wednesday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 13

Seiya Suzuki over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki was the Cubs’ offense on Tuesday afternoon as he hit two solo home runs to lead Chicago to a win. Suzuki now has hit a home run in back-to-back games for the Cubs. We’re going to take a shot on his total bases prop, which he has gone over in two-straight games. The Pirates will have Zach Thompson on the mound, who had success last season against right-handed batters (.196). We’ll see if that carries over into today’s game.

Wander Franco over 1.5 total bases (+120)

We are going to try our hand at another total bases prop, this time with Franco. The young shortstop is coming off of a ridiculous game on Tuesday, where he went 2-5 with a double, triple, and RBI. Franco has gone over 1.5 total bases in three-straight games (four extra-base hits) and can easily do this feat with one swing.

Nathan Eovaldi over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

Eovaldi will look to pick up where he left off in his first start last week against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox’s ace had seven strikeouts in five innings pitched. He’ll now face the Detroit Tigers, who are averaging 9.4 strikeouts per game and struggling as an offense right now (hitting .195). Eovaldi has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in nine of his last 10 regular-season starts, which includes last week’s start vs. NYY.

