MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, April 13

There are seven games on the early slate in the majors on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, Mets vs. Nationals ($10,100) — Scherzer had a solid first start to begin the season last week against the Nationals as he scored 20.5 fantasy points. He allowed three earned runs (1 HR), three hits, but struck out six in 6.0 IP. Now he’ll get play to the Phillies, who have only scored five runs in the last three games. Last season, Scherzer had a 1.23 ERA and 3-0 record in four starts against the Phillies.

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox vs. Tigers ($8,200) — If you do not want to pay up Scherzer, then you can take a shot on Eovaldi. The Red Sox’s ace had a solid debut last week against the New Yankees, recording seven strikeouts, but allowing three earned runs (2 HRs) in 5.0 IP. He ultimately scored 15.7 fantasy points, which is not bad for a first start. He will now try to improve off that outing against the Tigers, who are only hitting .195 and striking out a ton at the plate this season.

Top Hitters

Jose Ramirez, Guardians vs. Reds ($5,600) — Ramirez is tearing the ball off the cover lately for the Guardians, which is great news for their offense. The standout third baseman hit his second home run in the last three games on Tuesday as he hit a grand slam. He went 3-for-5 at the plate with six RBI, giving him 10 in the last three games. He will be heavily utilized in DFS lineups today as Cleveland faces rookie Nick Lodolo.

Juan Soto, Nationals vs. Braves ($5,100) — Soto is the best player on the Nationals and is someone that needs to be in your lineup regularly. The star outfielder hit a solo home run in Tuesday night’s 16-4 defeat to the Braves and scored 19 fantasy points. He’ll now go against Max Fried, against whom he’s hitting .313 with two RBI in 21 plate appearances.

Value Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks, Pirates vs. Cubs ($6,600) — Hendricks is one of the better options under $7K at the pitcher spot for the early slate. The veteran pitcher put up 18.6 fantasy points in his first start against the Brewers, which saw him rack up seven strikeouts in 5.1 IP. It would not be a surprise to see him do this against the Pirates today. Last season, Pittsburgh had his number as Hendricks had an ERA over 6.00 and gave up five home runs.

Value Hitter

Steven Kwan, Guardians vs. Reds ($3,400) — Kwan just finds his way on base and should be in your lineup, especially with being under $4K. The rookie outfielder is hitting .667 and has 10 hits through his first five games. This season, he’s also averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game and had four-straight games with double-digit fantasy points.