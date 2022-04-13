Odds for 2022 RBC Heritage heading into round 1

Fresh out of the 2022 Masters, the PGA Tour heads to the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament. The action gets started on Thursday, April 14th with the first tee times set for 7:10 a.m. ET. Stewart Cink won the event for the third time in 2021 shooting a 19-under.

Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) as the five golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Cink is not expected to repeat as the winner with +13000 odds.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 RBC Heritage, betting odds ahead of Round 1 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Justin Thomas +900 +225 +110 Collin Morikawa +1200 +275 +150 Patrick Cantlay +1400 +330 +150 Cameron Smith +1600 +330 +170 Daniel Berger +1800 +350 +190 Shane Lowry +1800 +350 +190 Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 +350 +190 Dustin Johnson +1800 +350 +190 Russell Henley +2200 +450 +200 Corey Conners +2500 +600 +250 Webb Simpson +3500 +700 +330 Tyrrell Hatton +3500 +700 +330 Billy Horschel +3500 +700 +330 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +700 +330 Sungjae Im +4000 +800 +350 Jordan Spieth +4000 +800 +350 Alex Noren +5000 +1000 +400 Maverick McNealy +5500 +1000 +450 Kevin Kisner +5500 +1000 +450 Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +1200 +500 Jason Kokrak +5500 +1000 +450 Kevin Na +6000 +1400 +600 Chris Kirk +6500 +1200 +500 Troy Merritt +6500 +1200 +500 Matt Kuchar +6500 +1200 +500 Si Woo Kim +6500 +1200 +500 Adam Hadwin +6500 +1200 +500 Harold Varner III +6500 +1200 +500 Cameron Young +7000 +1400 +600 Ian Poulter +7000 +1400 +600 Tom Hoge +8000 +1600 +700 Sebastian Munoz +8000 +1600 +650 Mito Pereira +9000 +1600 +700 Cameron Tringale +10000 +1800 +750 Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +750 Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +750 Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1800 +750 J.J. Spaun +10000 +1800 +750 Denny McCarthy +13000 +2000 +900 Russell Knox +13000 +2000 +900 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900 Charles Howell III +13000 +2000 +900 Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +900 Luke List +13000 +2000 +900 Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900 Sepp Straka +13000 +2000 +900 Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1100 Danny Willett +15000 +2500 +1100 C.T. Pan +15000 +2500 +1100 Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100 Davis Riley +18000 +3000 +1400 Rickie Fowler +18000 +3000 +1400 Patton Kizzire +18000 +3000 +1400 Pat Perez +18000 +3000 +1400 Charley Hoffman +18000 +3000 +1400 Nick Taylor +18000 +3000 +1400 Chad Ramey +18000 +3000 +1400 Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1400 Cameron Davis +18000 +3000 +1400 Matthew NeSmith +18000 +3000 +1400 Brian Stuard +18000 +3000 +1400 Lanto Griffin +18000 +3000 +1400 Brendon Todd +18000 +3000 +1400 K.H. Lee +18000 +3000 +1400 Joel Dahmen +18000 +3000 +1400 Beau Hossler +18000 +3000 +1400 Anirban Lahiri +18000 +3000 +1400 Scott Stallings +18000 +3000 +1400 Aaron Wise +18000 +3000 +1400 Doug Ghim +18000 +3000 +1400 Carlos Ortiz +20000 +3500 +1600 Brandt Snedeker +20000 +3500 +1600 Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1600 Charl Schwartzel +25000 +4000 +1800 Zach Johnson +25000 +4000 +1800 Michael Thompson +25000 +4000 +1800 Tyler Duncan +25000 +4000 +1800 Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +1800 Branden Grace +25000 +4000 +1800 Takumi Kanaya +25000 +4000 +1800 Andrew Putnam +25000 +4000 +1800 Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1800 J.T. Poston +25000 +4000 +1800 Harry Higgs +25000 +4000 +1800 Adam Long +25000 +4000 +1800 Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4000 +1800 Ryan Brehm +30000 +5000 +2200 Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +2200 Hudson Swafford +30000 +5000 +2200 Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2200 Garrick Higgo +30000 +5000 +2200 Danny Lee +30000 +5000 +2200 Robert Streb +30000 +5000 +2200 Chez Reavie +30000 +5000 +2200 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2200 Brice Garnett +30000 +5000 +2200 Luke Donald +30000 +5000 +2200 Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2200 Jim Furyk +30000 +5000 +2200 Henrik Stenson +30000 +5000 +2200 Scott Piercy +30000 +5000 +2200 Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +3500 Peter Malnati +40000 +7000 +3500 Wesley Bryan +40000 +7000 +3500 Bryson Nimmer +40000 +7000 +3500 Jonathan Byrd +40000 +7000 +3500 Adam Svensson +40000 +7000 +3500 Adam Schenk +40000 +7000 +3500 Hank Lebioda +40000 +7000 +3500 Graeme McDowell +40000 +7000 +3500 Davis Love III +50000 +10000 +4000 Chesson Hadley +50000 +10000 +4000 William McGirt +50000 +10000 +4000 Richy Werenski +50000 +10000 +4000 Nick Watney +50000 +10000 +4000 Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +10000 +4000 Morgan Deneen +50000 +10000 +4000 Camilo Villegas +50000 +10000 +4000 Michael Gligic +50000 +10000 +4000 Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +4000 Brian Gay +50000 +10000 +2200 Kevin Tway +50000 +10000 +4000 Sung Kang +50000 +10000 +4000 Ben Martin +50000 +10000 +4000 Brandon Hagy +50000 +10000 +4000 Jim Herman +50000 +10000 +4000 Bill Haas +50000 +10000 +4000 Stephan Jaeger +50000 +10000 +4000 James Hahn +50000 +10000 +4000 Henrik Norlander +50000 +10000 +4000 Scott Brown +50000 +10000 +4000

