Odds for 2022 RBC Heritage heading into round 1

The field is set for the 2022 RBC Heritage, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa (L) and Justin Thomas shake hands on the 18th green after finishing their round during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Fresh out of the 2022 Masters, the PGA Tour heads to the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament. The action gets started on Thursday, April 14th with the first tee times set for 7:10 a.m. ET. Stewart Cink won the event for the third time in 2021 shooting a 19-under.

Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) as the five golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Cink is not expected to repeat as the winner with +13000 odds.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 RBC Heritage, betting odds ahead of Round 1

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Justin Thomas +900 +225 +110
Collin Morikawa +1200 +275 +150
Patrick Cantlay +1400 +330 +150
Cameron Smith +1600 +330 +170
Daniel Berger +1800 +350 +190
Shane Lowry +1800 +350 +190
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 +350 +190
Dustin Johnson +1800 +350 +190
Russell Henley +2200 +450 +200
Corey Conners +2500 +600 +250
Webb Simpson +3500 +700 +330
Tyrrell Hatton +3500 +700 +330
Billy Horschel +3500 +700 +330
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +700 +330
Sungjae Im +4000 +800 +350
Jordan Spieth +4000 +800 +350
Alex Noren +5000 +1000 +400
Maverick McNealy +5500 +1000 +450
Kevin Kisner +5500 +1000 +450
Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +1200 +500
Jason Kokrak +5500 +1000 +450
Kevin Na +6000 +1400 +600
Chris Kirk +6500 +1200 +500
Troy Merritt +6500 +1200 +500
Matt Kuchar +6500 +1200 +500
Si Woo Kim +6500 +1200 +500
Adam Hadwin +6500 +1200 +500
Harold Varner III +6500 +1200 +500
Cameron Young +7000 +1400 +600
Ian Poulter +7000 +1400 +600
Tom Hoge +8000 +1600 +700
Sebastian Munoz +8000 +1600 +650
Mito Pereira +9000 +1600 +700
Cameron Tringale +10000 +1800 +750
Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +750
Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +750
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1800 +750
J.J. Spaun +10000 +1800 +750
Denny McCarthy +13000 +2000 +900
Russell Knox +13000 +2000 +900
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +900
Charles Howell III +13000 +2000 +900
Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +900
Luke List +13000 +2000 +900
Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +900
Sepp Straka +13000 +2000 +900
Sahith Theegala +15000 +2500 +1100
Danny Willett +15000 +2500 +1100
C.T. Pan +15000 +2500 +1100
Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100
Davis Riley +18000 +3000 +1400
Rickie Fowler +18000 +3000 +1400
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3000 +1400
Pat Perez +18000 +3000 +1400
Charley Hoffman +18000 +3000 +1400
Nick Taylor +18000 +3000 +1400
Chad Ramey +18000 +3000 +1400
Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1400
Cameron Davis +18000 +3000 +1400
Matthew NeSmith +18000 +3000 +1400
Brian Stuard +18000 +3000 +1400
Lanto Griffin +18000 +3000 +1400
Brendon Todd +18000 +3000 +1400
K.H. Lee +18000 +3000 +1400
Joel Dahmen +18000 +3000 +1400
Beau Hossler +18000 +3000 +1400
Anirban Lahiri +18000 +3000 +1400
Scott Stallings +18000 +3000 +1400
Aaron Wise +18000 +3000 +1400
Doug Ghim +18000 +3000 +1400
Carlos Ortiz +20000 +3500 +1600
Brandt Snedeker +20000 +3500 +1600
Emiliano Grillo +20000 +3500 +1600
Charl Schwartzel +25000 +4000 +1800
Zach Johnson +25000 +4000 +1800
Michael Thompson +25000 +4000 +1800
Tyler Duncan +25000 +4000 +1800
Wyndham Clark +25000 +4000 +1800
Branden Grace +25000 +4000 +1800
Takumi Kanaya +25000 +4000 +1800
Andrew Putnam +25000 +4000 +1800
Alex Smalley +25000 +4000 +1800
J.T. Poston +25000 +4000 +1800
Harry Higgs +25000 +4000 +1800
Adam Long +25000 +4000 +1800
Satoshi Kodaira +25000 +4000 +1800
Ryan Brehm +30000 +5000 +2200
Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +2200
Hudson Swafford +30000 +5000 +2200
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2200
Garrick Higgo +30000 +5000 +2200
Danny Lee +30000 +5000 +2200
Robert Streb +30000 +5000 +2200
Chez Reavie +30000 +5000 +2200
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5000 +2200
Brice Garnett +30000 +5000 +2200
Luke Donald +30000 +5000 +2200
Kramer Hickok +30000 +5000 +2200
Jim Furyk +30000 +5000 +2200
Henrik Stenson +30000 +5000 +2200
Scott Piercy +30000 +5000 +2200
Roger Sloan +40000 +7000 +3500
Peter Malnati +40000 +7000 +3500
Wesley Bryan +40000 +7000 +3500
Bryson Nimmer +40000 +7000 +3500
Jonathan Byrd +40000 +7000 +3500
Adam Svensson +40000 +7000 +3500
Adam Schenk +40000 +7000 +3500
Hank Lebioda +40000 +7000 +3500
Graeme McDowell +40000 +7000 +3500
Davis Love III +50000 +10000 +4000
Chesson Hadley +50000 +10000 +4000
William McGirt +50000 +10000 +4000
Richy Werenski +50000 +10000 +4000
Nick Watney +50000 +10000 +4000
Morgan Hoffmann +50000 +10000 +4000
Morgan Deneen +50000 +10000 +4000
Camilo Villegas +50000 +10000 +4000
Michael Gligic +50000 +10000 +4000
Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +4000
Brian Gay +50000 +10000 +2200
Kevin Tway +50000 +10000 +4000
Sung Kang +50000 +10000 +4000
Ben Martin +50000 +10000 +4000
Brandon Hagy +50000 +10000 +4000
Jim Herman +50000 +10000 +4000
Bill Haas +50000 +10000 +4000
Stephan Jaeger +50000 +10000 +4000
James Hahn +50000 +10000 +4000
Henrik Norlander +50000 +10000 +4000
Scott Brown +50000 +10000 +4000

