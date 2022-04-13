Odds for 2022 RBC Heritage heading into round 1

Fresh out of the 2022 Masters, the PGA Tour heads to the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament. The action gets started on Thursday, April 14th with the first tee times set for 7:10 a.m. ET. Stewart Cink won the event for the third time in 2021 shooting a 19-under.
Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) as the five golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Cink is not expected to repeat as the winner with +13000 odds.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 RBC Heritage, betting odds ahead of Round 1
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Justin Thomas
|+900
|+225
|+110
|Collin Morikawa
|+1200
|+275
|+150
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Cameron Smith
|+1600
|+330
|+170
|Daniel Berger
|+1800
|+350
|+190
|Shane Lowry
|+1800
|+350
|+190
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1800
|+350
|+190
|Dustin Johnson
|+1800
|+350
|+190
|Russell Henley
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Corey Conners
|+2500
|+600
|+250
|Webb Simpson
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Billy Horschel
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Alex Noren
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Maverick McNealy
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Kevin Kisner
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|+1200
|+500
|Jason Kokrak
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Kevin Na
|+6000
|+1400
|+600
|Chris Kirk
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Troy Merritt
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Adam Hadwin
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Harold Varner III
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Cameron Young
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Ian Poulter
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Sebastian Munoz
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Mito Pereira
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Cameron Tringale
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Russell Knox
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Charles Howell III
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Sepp Straka
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Danny Willett
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|C.T. Pan
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Davis Riley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Rickie Fowler
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Pat Perez
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Nick Taylor
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Chad Ramey
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Cameron Davis
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Matthew NeSmith
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brian Stuard
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Lanto Griffin
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Brendon Todd
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|K.H. Lee
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Beau Hossler
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Anirban Lahiri
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Scott Stallings
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3000
|+1400
|Carlos Ortiz
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brandt Snedeker
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Charl Schwartzel
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Michael Thompson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Tyler Duncan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Wyndham Clark
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Branden Grace
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Takumi Kanaya
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Andrew Putnam
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Adam Long
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+25000
|+4000
|+1800
|Ryan Brehm
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Hudson Swafford
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Danny Lee
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Luke Donald
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Kramer Hickok
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Jim Furyk
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Henrik Stenson
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+5000
|+2200
|Roger Sloan
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Peter Malnati
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Wesley Bryan
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Bryson Nimmer
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Hank Lebioda
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Graeme McDowell
|+40000
|+7000
|+3500
|Davis Love III
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Chesson Hadley
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|William McGirt
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Nick Watney
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Morgan Hoffmann
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Morgan Deneen
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Brian Gay
|+50000
|+10000
|+2200
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Ben Martin
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Brandon Hagy
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Jim Herman
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|James Hahn
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Henrik Norlander
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Scott Brown
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
