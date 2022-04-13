How to watch the 2022 RBC Heritage via live online stream

The PGA Tour rolls into South Carolina after wrapping up The Masters last weekend. The 2022 RBC Heritage begins on Thursday, April 14th at 7:10 a.m. ET with the first tee times. The tournament is held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Stewart Cink won the 2021 RBC Heritage tournament with a 19-under.

To watch the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3:00 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4