Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour event this weekend is the RBC Heritage tournament. It begins on Thursday, April 14th at 7:10 a.m. ET with the first tee times. The tournament is held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Stewart Cink won the 2021 RBC Heritage tournament with a 19-under.
Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) as the five golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Cink is not expected to repeat as the winner with +13000 odds.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Thursday.
2022 RBC Heritage Round 1 Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Young
|Davis Riley
|Sahith Theegala
|7:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Sam Ryder
|Harry Higgs
|Hank Lebioda
|7:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Doug Ghim
|7:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Emiliano Grillo
|Roger Sloan
|7:32 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Charl Schwartzel
|Kramer Hickok
|7:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Pat Perez
|Mito Pereira
|7:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Na
|Charley Hoffman
|7:43 AM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Spaun
|Luke List
|William McGirt
|7:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Carlos Ortiz
|Kevin Tway
|7:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Branden Grace
|Graeme McDowell
|Henrik Stenson
|8:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Lucas Glover
|Robert Streb
|8:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Jason Kokrak
|Sung Kang
|8:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Luke Donald
|8:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Daniel Berger
|Corey Conners
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:27 AM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Tyler Duncan
|Martin Trainer
|8:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kevin Kisner
|Billy Horschel
|8:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Adam Long
|Charles Howell III
|8:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Thomas
|Shane Lowry
|8:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Chesson Hadley
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|8:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Kirk
|Nick Watney
|Beau Hossler
|9:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Martin
|Doc Redman
|Joseph Bramlett
|9:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Henrik Norlander
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Ian Poulter
|Wesley Bryan
|Maverick McNealy
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Brown
|Cameron Tringale
|Alex Noren
|12:01 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Camilo Villegas
|Alex Smalley
|12:01 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Brian Stuard
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12:12 PM
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Morgan Hoffmann
|12:12 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Bill Haas
|Wyndham Clark
|12:23 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Patton Kizzire
|Jim Furyk
|12:23 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Brendon Todd
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:34 PM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Brandt Snedeker
|Danny Willett
|12:34 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|12:45 PM
|Tee #1
|C.T. Pan
|Davis Love III
|Zach Johnson
|12:45 PM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Matthias Schwab
|Chez Reavie
|12:56 PM
|Tee #1
|Collin Morikawa
|Stewart Cink
|Webb Simpson
|12:56 PM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Nate Lashley
|Rickie Fowler
|1:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Cameron Smith
|Joaquin Niemann
|Sungjae Im
|1:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jim Herman
|Brian Harman
|1:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Dustin Johnson
|Matt Kuchar
|1:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Jonathan Byrd
|Anirban Lahiri
|1:29 PM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Adam Hadwin
|1:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|Brandon Hagy
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Bryson Nimmer
|James Piot
|1:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Takumi Kanaya
|Morgan Deneen