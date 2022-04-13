Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour event this weekend is the RBC Heritage tournament. It begins on Thursday, April 14th at 7:10 a.m. ET with the first tee times. The tournament is held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Stewart Cink won the 2021 RBC Heritage tournament with a 19-under.

Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) as the five golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Cink is not expected to repeat as the winner with +13000 odds.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Thursday.