Full list of tee times for Round 1 of RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage tees off at 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Harbour Town Golf Links. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Stewart Cink plays his shot on the second hole during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The PGA Tour event this weekend is the RBC Heritage tournament. It begins on Thursday, April 14th at 7:10 a.m. ET with the first tee times. The tournament is held at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Stewart Cink won the 2021 RBC Heritage tournament with a 19-under.

Justin Thomas has the best odds to win the 2022 RBC Heritage tournament installed at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Cameron Smith (+1600) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+1800) as the five golfers with the best odds to win the tournament. Cink is not expected to repeat as the winner with +13000 odds.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 RBC Heritage on Thursday.

2022 RBC Heritage Round 1 Tee Times

Time Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:10 AM Tee #1 Cameron Young Davis Riley Sahith Theegala
7:10 AM Tee #10 Sam Ryder Harry Higgs Hank Lebioda
7:21 AM Tee #1 Russell Knox Kevin Streelman Doug Ghim
7:21 AM Tee #10 Peter Malnati Emiliano Grillo Roger Sloan
7:32 AM Tee #1 James Hahn Charl Schwartzel Kramer Hickok
7:32 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Pat Perez Mito Pereira
7:43 AM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Kevin Na Charley Hoffman
7:43 AM Tee #10 J.J. Spaun Luke List William McGirt
7:54 AM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Carlos Ortiz Kevin Tway
7:54 AM Tee #10 Branden Grace Graeme McDowell Henrik Stenson
8:05 AM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Lucas Glover Robert Streb
8:05 AM Tee #10 Tom Hoge Jason Kokrak Sung Kang
8:16 AM Tee #1 Cam Davis Tyrrell Hatton Luke Donald
8:16 AM Tee #10 Daniel Berger Corey Conners Mackenzie Hughes
8:27 AM Tee #1 Richy Werenski Tyler Duncan Martin Trainer
8:27 AM Tee #10 Patrick Cantlay Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel
8:38 AM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Adam Long Charles Howell III
8:38 AM Tee #10 Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas Shane Lowry
8:49 AM Tee #1 Chesson Hadley Denny McCarthy Adam Schenk
8:49 AM Tee #10 Chris Kirk Nick Watney Beau Hossler
9:00 AM Tee #1 Ben Martin Doc Redman Joseph Bramlett
9:00 AM Tee #10 Russell Henley Henrik Norlander Stephan Jaeger
11:50 AM Tee #1 Ian Poulter Wesley Bryan Maverick McNealy
11:50 AM Tee #10 Scott Brown Cameron Tringale Alex Noren
12:01 PM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Camilo Villegas Alex Smalley
12:01 PM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Brian Stuard Tommy Fleetwood
12:12 PM Tee #1 Harold Varner III Matt Fitzpatrick Morgan Hoffmann
12:12 PM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Bill Haas Wyndham Clark
12:23 PM Tee #1 Ryan Brehm Patton Kizzire Jim Furyk
12:23 PM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Brendon Todd Dylan Frittelli
12:34 PM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Brandt Snedeker Danny Willett
12:34 PM Tee #10 Brian Gay Lanto Griffin J.T. Poston
12:45 PM Tee #1 C.T. Pan Davis Love III Zach Johnson
12:45 PM Tee #10 Chad Ramey Matthias Schwab Chez Reavie
12:56 PM Tee #1 Collin Morikawa Stewart Cink Webb Simpson
12:56 PM Tee #10 Garrick Higgo Nate Lashley Rickie Fowler
1:07 PM Tee #1 Cameron Smith Joaquin Niemann Sungjae Im
1:07 PM Tee #10 Erik van Rooyen Jim Herman Brian Harman
1:18 PM Tee #1 Sepp Straka Dustin Johnson Matt Kuchar
1:18 PM Tee #10 Scott Stallings Jonathan Byrd Anirban Lahiri
1:29 PM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Satoshi Kodaira Adam Hadwin
1:29 PM Tee #10 Danny Lee Brandon Hagy Matthew NeSmith
1:40 PM Tee #1 Michael Gligic Bryson Nimmer James Piot
1:40 PM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Takumi Kanaya Morgan Deneen

