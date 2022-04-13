Liverpool vs. Benfica: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal second leg

Liverpool is set to host Benfica in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday afternoon, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET at Anfield. The match will be shown on CBS and Galavision, but will also have livestream options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

The Reds got out to a comfortable lead in the first leg, handily defeating Benfica on the road with a 3-1 scoreline. Ibrahima Konate got things going with a header in the 17th minute while Sadio Mane tapped in an easy ball from a Luis Diaz assist in the 34th. Darwin Nunez pulled one back for the home side in the 49th minute, but Diaz found Liverpool’s third goal in the 87th minute and completed the 3-1 defeat.

Benfica have only won against Liverpool on the road once, back in 2006 when they knocked the Reds out of the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win at Anfield, completing a 3-0 aggregate. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted at some rotation when Benfica comes to town, looking for players with fresh enough legs to close out the series. This match is sandwiched in between two brutal contests against Manchester City, so Klopp will look for a balanced squad that will be able to handle Wednesday’s contest as well as Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal clash with Man City at Wembley.

How to watch Liverpool v. Benfica

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Liverpool v. Benfica odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Benfica: +950

Draw: +500

Liverpool: -360