Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL quarterfinal second leg

Atletico Madrid will play host to EPL giants Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday afternoon. The action is set to get underway at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Univision and TUDN. It will also be streamed live on Paramount+ as well as a fuboTV option.

Madrid will be looking to make up for a 1-0 loss on the road in the first leg last week. The scoreline doesn’t quite tell the whole story, as City held the visitors to zero shots overall, while the home side controlled a huge 79 percent of possession. Madrid had a tough time getting anything going, but they held Man City at bay for a big chunk of the game until the 70th minute. Phil Foden made an immediate impact after being subbed on, slipping a perfect ball through Atletico defenders to find Kevin De Bruyne heading at goal. De Bruyne took a first time shot and sent it in, scoring the match’s only goal and sealing the 1-0 victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

If the first leg is any indication as to how this one will play out, Manchester City will likely be moving on to the semifinals. They logged 15 shots overall in the first leg, and some other night they could have easily won by three or four goals. Atletico Madrid will do their best to keep a clean sheet, but they also have no other choice but to attack, leaving their backline exposed and vulnerable for another goal or two from the visitors.

How to watch Atletico Madrid v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Atletico Madrid v. Manchester City odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Manchester City: -125

Draw: +270

Atletico Madrid: +370