No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Nets schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

The No. 2 Boston Celtics and No. 7 Brooklyn Nets meet again this year in the first round of the playoffs after facing off in a five-game series last postseason in the same round. That time, the Nets were the No. 2 seed. The Celtics could’ve potentially avoided the Nets by “resting their starters” in the season finale but the team decided to go for the higher seed. We’ll see if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can match Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving offensively. The Celtics will miss center Robert Williams, who likely remains out for the series. Here’s how the schedule sets up for this first-round playoff matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets schedule

Game 1: Nets @ Celtics, Sunday, April 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2: Nets @ Celtics, Wednesday, April 20, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Celtics @ Nets, Saturday, April 23, TBD

Game 4: Celtics @ Nets, Monday, April 25, TBD

*Game 5: Nets @ Celtics, Wednesday, April 27, TBD

*Game 6: Celtics @ Nets, Friday, April 29, TBD

*Game 7: Nets @ Celtics, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary