When is the 2022 Boston Marathon

The 2022 Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 18th. This will be the 126th running of the Boston Marathon as it returns to its usual April date after being held in October last year due to the pandemic. The action gets started at 9:02 a.m. ET with the Men’s wheelchair start time. The action will air live on USA, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The Boston Marathon will be held on Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019 and there are 30,000 participants expected to be involved in the event. Something new for 2021 is that each participant must be fully vaccinated to compete in the race. Participants must provide proof of vaccination prior to their bib number pickup on Friday, April 15th, per this news release.

The race begins at 9:02 a.m. with the men’s wheelchair racers. that’s followed by the women’s wheelchair racers at 9:05, and handcycle and duo participants at 9:30 a.m. The pro men start at 9:37 followed by the pro women at 9:45, and then the Para Athletics Divisions at 9:50. Due to the large number of participants, there will be a four-wave system beginning at 10 a.m. with the last wave getting started at 11:15 a.m.

Benson Kipruto from Kenya won the 2021 Boston Marathon in 2:09:51. He was followed by Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37) and Jemal Yimer (2:10:38) for the three fastest times for a male participant.

Diana Kipyokei from Kenya ran the 2021 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:24:45 which was the fastest time for a female competitor. She was followed by Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09) and Mary Ngugi (2:25:20) who rounded out the podium for female participants.