No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Timberwolves schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs first round

With their victory on Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tourney, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be the No. 7 seed and play the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves split the four-game season series and coincidentally each team won their two games on their home floor. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 on 3:30 p.m. ET/ESPN.

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Timberwolves schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 16 at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ET/ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 19 at Memphis, TBD/TBD

Game 3: Thursday, April 21 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET/TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 23 at Minnesota, TBD/ESPN

Game 5: Tuesday, April 26 at Memphis, TBD/TBD

Game 6: Friday, April 29 at Minnesota, TBD/TBD

Game 7: Memphis, May 1 at Memphis, TBD/TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary