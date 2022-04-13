Moneyline pick, goal total for Rangers vs. Flyers on Wednesday

A TNT doubleheader opens with a Metropolitan Division tilt between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers (47-21-6) have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are looking to bounce back from a tough 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Flyers (23-39-11) offseason magic number sits at nine after a 9-2 loss to the Washington Capitals last night.

We’ll provide a look at current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, along with picks for the game.

Rangers vs. Flyers, 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Moneyline pick: Rangers (-210)

The Rangers likely saw their best chance at winning the Metropolitan Division go away last night in the loss to Carolina. New York played a solid, playoff-style game at home, but gave up too much space in the third period and the Hurricanes took advantage of it. Despite being harassed all night by tight defense, Rangers forward Chris Kreider scored his 50th goal of the season. Kreider is one of the most dangerous players in the league on the power play. His 25 power-play goals leads the NHL.

Linemate Artemi Panarin is tied for third in the League with 67 assists and his 88 points is top 10 in the NHL. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) over the past five games. New York is 7-2-1 in their past ten games and 2-1-0 in the season series against Philadelphia. The Flyers have lost two straight and are 3-7-0 in their past ten. Philadelphia did beat New York, 4-3, on April 3, but right now the Flyers aren’t playing good hockey and it’s hard to see them doing enough to pull out a win tonight.

Goal total: Under 6 (-110)

Don’t expect the Flyers to give up another nine spot tonight, but their goaltending situation is not good. Carter Hart got the start last night and got yanked after giving up three goals in the first period. It’s possible he can go again tonight since backup Martin Jones put in almost a full game in relief of Hart. If Philadelphia wants to keep the score down it will stay out of the penalty box and keep the NHL’s second-best power play off the ice. The Rangers will have have talented backup Alexandar Georgiev in goal. Every start is a big one for the 26-year-old Georgiev. He is going to be a restricted free agent in the offseason and is talented enough to compete for a starting spot on many teams in the NHL. Georgiev should get three or four starts in these final eight games and he will look at each one as an opportunity to raise his stock and possibly earn an offer sheet during free agency.

