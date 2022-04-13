Pick on the Over/Under for Mets-Phillies on Wednesday

There’s nothing new about the Philadelphia Phillies having to face Max Scherzer, but he will be wearing a much different jersey than in past showdowns on Wednesday after he joined the New York Mets in the off-season.

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies (-115, 8.5)

Scherzer has made 25 career starts against the Phillies with a 2.50 ERA and a 14-4 mark and since being traded from the Washington Nationals at the 2021 trade deadline, has a 2.18 ERA with a strikeout to walk rate of 10.6.

On the flip side, Nola has a career 3.15 ERA at home compared to a 4.27 ERA on the road with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings at home.

Both teams have had a tough time scoring in this series with a combined 11 runs in the first two games of the series and both teams are in the top 10 in bullpen ERA this season.

With the way both starters have performed throughout their career and the Mets scoring the third-fewest runs per game among National League teams since the start of 2021, it will be a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday.

The Play: Mets vs Phillies Under 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.