MLB DFS targets, values for evening slate on Wednesday, April 13

There are four games on the evening slate in the majors on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET between the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers vs. Orioles ($9,600) — Burnes did not have a great season debut last week against the Cubs, but he should fare better against the Baltimore Orioles tonight. The reigning NL Cy Young award winner allowed three earned runs (1 HR), three walks, four hits and landed four strikeouts in 5.0 IP (9.1 fantasy points). The O’s strike out a ton and that is where Burnes can make some noise at.

Shane McClanahan, Rays vs. Athletics ($7,500) — McClanahan will be trying to cool down the Athletics’ bats, who have scored 21 runs through the first two games in this four-game set. McClanahan is coming off a solid season debut last week against Baltimore, where he recorded seven strikeouts and only gave up four walks and two walks in 4.1 IP (19.6 fantasy points).

Top Hitters

Wander Franco, Rays vs. Athletics ($5,500) — Sticking with A’s-Rays, Franco is one of the hottest hitters on this slate and will be highly sought after. The young shortstop is hitting .550 with five RBI and averaging 13.8 fppg this season. Franco has put up at least two hits in three-straight games and has scored in double-digit fantasy points.

George Springer, Blue Jays vs. Yankees ($4,700) — Springer is cooking at the plate to start the season, hitting .409 with two home runs and four RBI. The veteran outfielder has scored double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games. He’ll have a tough matchup against Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole, but he’s hitting 4-for-6 against his former Astros’ teammate.

Value Pitcher

John Means, Orioles vs. Brewers ($6,000) — Means is the best value pitcher on tonight’s slate and should be able to find some success against the Brewers’ offense. The 28-year-old didn't put up ridiculous stats in his first start, but still found a way to recorded five strikeouts in 4.0 IP (12.8). The Brewers are only hitting .213 to start the season and averaging 2.8 runs per game.

Value Hitter

Andrew Vaughn, White Sox vs. Mariners ($3,700) — If Vaughn is in the lineup today against Robbie Ray, he could provide some pop for your lineup. The 24-year-old is hitting .400 with two home runs and six RBI in his first three games. In his last game a few days ago against the Tigers, Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI (25 fantasy points).