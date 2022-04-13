Best MLB team stacks for early slate DFS on Wednesday, April 13

There are 12-games being played on Wednesday, April 13th. 10 of the games will have first pitch before 6:30 p.m. ET which provides a number of options for the early slate to choose from when playing DraftKings baseball DFS. The early games begin at 12:20 p.m. ET with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Washington Nationals in the last game of their current homestand and the final matchup of their early three-game series.

Wednesday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the early MLB slate on Wednesday, April 13.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals, 12:20 p.m. ET

Max Fried ($9,500)

Ozzie Albies ($4,900)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,400)

The Braves will be taking on Josiah Gray in this game. Gray came over to the Nats in last season's trade that saw Washington send Max Scherzer and Trae Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gray is a pitching prospect that made his season debut last Friday. He pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits. The Braves are coming off a game where they scored 16 runs.

Atlanta will send their ace Max Fried to the mound for this game. The lefty got off to a strong start to begin the year but ran into some trouble at the end of his outing. The promising thing was that he was touching 98 with his fastball. He presents a problem for the Washington lineup that will struggle to hit this season other than outfield phenom Juan Soto. Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna have a plus matchup in this game and have started the season strong. They went a combined 6-11 with five RBIs and three home runs in yesterday's game.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians, 12:35 p.m. ET

Nick Lodolo ($6,000)

Joey Votto ($4,800)

Jonathan India ($4,600)

The Reds will be giving the ball to left-hander Nick Lodolo who is making his MLB debut. Lodolo has a plus-fastball and will routinely sit in the upper 90s. He has a devastating sinker and breaking ball to go with it. Lodolo will certainly have nerves making his debut, but has the talent to secure a spot in the rotation for the season if he can get off to a hot start.

Votto, India and the rest of the Reds lineup returned to Great American Ball Park after starting the season on the road for the first time since 1990. The Guardians will be sending Triston McKenzie to the mound who is a promising young pitcher for the team. He is a right-hander who has a top-notch fastball. India and Votto are both methodical hitters and have high chances of returning their value in this game taking advantage of a young arm.

Bryan Reynolds ($4,200)

Daniel Vogelbach ($3,700)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($3,400)

It is rare to put faith in the Pirates lineup, but they are taking on Kyle Hendricks in this one. He is a veteran pitcher but throws sub-90 which should favor the Pirates lineup. Bryan Reynolds was the lone bright spot for this lineup in the first game of this short two-game series. Pittsburgh only scored one run in the first game and it was off a solo shot from Reynolds.

Vogelbach was a power bat the Pirates added in the offseason and fans are waiting for him to start performing. PNC Park is a hitters park and Vogelbach will eventually be an asset, and I think he gets started in this game. Hayes got a shiny new extension ahead of the season and will look at getting a headstart on returning that value. Hayes will bat third in today’s lineup for the Pirates and should have ample opportunity to take advantage of the plus matchup.