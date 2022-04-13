XFL announces eight head coaches, including Hines Ward, Wade Phillips

The XFL has started back up in earnest after changing ownership and their first big announcement is who will be coaching their eight teams. Much like the USFL, there are some interesting coaches heading to the NFL’s “minor leagues.”

The list of coaches has some old names and some new ones, per Kevin Seifert:

Wade Phillips

Bob Stoops

Terrell Buckley

Hines Ward

Rod Woodson

Reggie Barlow

Anthony Becht

Jim Haslett

Of the new names, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson and Anthony Becht stand out as former players looking to get more coaching experience as they likely hope to move up into the NFL ranks. Hines Ward even had a head coaching interview in the NFL with the Houston Texans, but, it was the Houston Texans.

Wade Phillips is the most recent coach to have a prominent role with an NFL team, as he was defensive coordinator with the Rams just a few years ago. Bob Stoops coached in the last incarnation of the XFL, but Covid-19 shut down what appeared to be a promising start for the league.

Now, the XFL has competition from the USFL, which also has eight teams and some well known coaches. The USFL also starts playing football games this weekend, while the XFL will start up next season in 2023. Maybe the two can coexist with the NFL, as there is room for professional football outside of the NFL if done well.