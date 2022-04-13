Former USC/UGA quarterback JT Daniels to transfer to West Virginia

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels is transferring to West Virginia University, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Daniels joins the Mountaineers after being part of the 2022 National Championship team with Georgia. Daniels entered the transfer portal after the season once the Dawgs looked ready to commit to Stetson Bennett as their starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season.

Daniels is technically a junior with two years of eligibility left after an injury-shortened sophomore season for the USC Trojans and an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He joins the Mountaineers who recently hired former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to their staff. This move is said to have solidified Daniels heading to WVU over Oregon State and Missouri.

Daniels has played in 21 games so far in his collegiate career. Between the two teams, he has made 19 starts and has 4,840 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Injuries have derailed his seasons so far and Daniels has been in a quarterback competition everywhere he has been. Now, he heads to WVU where they are coming off a 6-7 season and need a spark to get back on track in the Big 12.